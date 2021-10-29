Iowa joins lawsuit challenging vaccine mandate for workers employed by federal contract

Today, I’m announcing that the State of Iowa is joining a federal lawsuit to challenge President Biden’s unprecedented use of the government to force every employee of every federal contractor in America, including thousands of Iowans, to take a vaccine against their wishes. pic.twitter.com/O7jeUdviKq— Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) October 29, 2021
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced today that the State of Iowa has joined nine other states in a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for all workers employed by a federal contractor, which is one-fifth of the nation’s workforce.
“Today, I’m announcing that the State of Iowa is joining a federal lawsuit to challenge President Biden’s unprecedented use of the government to force every employee of every federal contractor in America, including thousands of Iowans, to take a vaccine against their wishes.
“I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, but no one should be forced to choose between making a living or standing up for their personal beliefs. As long as I am governor, the State of Iowa will always stand alongside Iowans and to be sure their freedoms are protected.”
A copy of the federal complaint can be found here.
Quad-City Times