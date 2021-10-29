 Skip to main content
Iowa joins lawsuit challenging vaccine mandate for workers employed by federal contract
Iowa joins lawsuit challenging vaccine mandate for workers employed by federal contract

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced today that the State of Iowa has joined nine other states in a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for all workers employed by a federal contractor, which is one-fifth of the nation’s workforce.   

“Today, I’m announcing that the State of Iowa is joining a federal lawsuit to challenge President Biden’s unprecedented use of the government to force every employee of every federal contractor in America, including thousands of Iowans, to take a vaccine against their wishes. 

“I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, but no one should be forced to choose between making a living or standing up for their personal beliefs. As long as I am governor, the State of Iowa will always stand alongside Iowans and to be sure their freedoms are protected.” 

A copy of the federal complaint can be found here

Quad-City Times​

