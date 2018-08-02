Visitors gravitated toward the pair of elephants on display Thursday at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport.
Separated by a gate, patrons snapped photos of Bunny, 50, and Libby, 51, and tossed scraps of white bread to them.
For the first time in a long time, however, fairgoers this week may not ride either of the elephants. Iowa law, enacted in 2007, forbids licensed handlers from offering rides on the backs of elephants, which the state classifies as “dangerous wild animals.”
Although the rule took effect more than 10 years ago, Shawn Loter, second-year general manager of the Mississippi Valley Fair, said he was unaware of the ban until this week. Carson & Barnes Circus of Oklahoma, which has brought elephants to the fair for more than 20 years, provided rides at last year's fair, he said.
“There are a lot of upset people because they can’t ride the elephants,” Loter said. “A lot of kids look forward to that, I think, and now they can’t do it; it’s kind of a sad thing.”
State Veterinarian Dr. David Schmitt, head of the Animal Industry Bureau, alerted Loter’s office of the law Wednesday, Dustin VandeHoef, communications director for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, said.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, notified the state Tuesday that elephant rides were being advertised and offered at the fair on Locust Street.
“When the fair opened on Tuesday, we got a call from a concerned citizen who let us know that the rides were being advertised,” said Delcianna Winders, vice president and deputy general counsel for PETA. “We then contacted the fair, which confirmed that the rides were being offered.”
Elephant rides are listed as a grounds attraction in the fair’s brochure, but Loter could not guarantee if any elephant rides had been offered before his office heard from the state veterinarian.
Positioned behind a table lined with $2 cups of bread Thursday, elephant handler Mychelle Omar of Carson & Barnes Circus said neither she nor her husband, Habib, have offered rides this week. It is unfortunate, she said, because some fairgoers treat the experience as a tradition.
“People come to the fair to ride the elephants, so they get really disappointed when they find out it’s not allowed anymore,” Omar said.
Assistant State Veterinarian Dr. Jeff Kaisand contacted Carson & Barnes in late May about the law barring them from offering elephant rides in Iowa, VandeHoef said.
Winders said Carson & Barnes has a long history of endangering the public and abusing animals, so “prohibiting them from giving rides is a victory.”
Footage published on YouTube by PETA in June 2016 shows Habib Omar mistreating elephants, according to the organization.
Mychelle Omar said she and her husband take proper care of their elephants.
"We give them everything they need," she said. "It's all about them."
Longtime fairgoer Susan Dickey of Eldridge visited the elephants Thursday with her 2-year-old grandson, Benjamin, and commented on their appearance.
“These are the healthiest elephants I’ve seen at the fair,” said Dickey, whose family kept Benjamin close with a leash around his left wrist. “I like that they’re not on leg chains.”
She has memories of riding the animals in previous years and called it a “shame” they could not do the same this week.
“If he (Benjamin) wanted to go, I would ride up there with him,” Dickey said. "The fact there are two elephants here to feed is great because it gives him something to see he may never see again."