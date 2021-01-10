Iowa lawmakers to push solutions to bridge 'digital divide' amplified by pandemic

BroadbandNow indicates that more than 300,000 Iowans lack access to a wired broadband connection with speeds of 25 Mbps or faster. Another 100,000 residents do not have access to any wired connection, and 457,000 Iowans have access to only one wired provider at their residence, leaving them no options to change providers if the need arises.

Beyond that, about 18.5% of Iowa's population has access to a low-priced internet plan costing $60 or less per month, significantly lower than the national average of 51.5% of consumers with access to a low-priced plan, according to BroadbandNow.

State lawmakers last session increased the maximum grant amount available to service providers from 15 percent to 35 percent of project costs that meet a minimum download speed of 100 Mbps per second and a minimum upload speed of 20 Mbps per second, and changed the definitions for underserved areas and what constitutes meaningful service.

Calling high-speed broadband "critical infrastructure" for rural areas, Gov. Kim Reynolds last year sought $15 million on top of the $5 million provided under the state's Empower Rural Iowa Act. And lawmakers expect the governor will again make broadband expansion a priority in her annual Condition of the State Address and state budget proposal.

