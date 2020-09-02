Iowa leaders warn of 'pink slips' without direct aid in next COVID stimulus package

"These brave Iowans deserve so much more than our thanks," Homan said. "If Iowa does not get the necessary aid we need from the federal government for our state, for our cities, towns and school districts, we could lose essential public services we need to beat the pandemic, rebuild our communities and safely reopen the economy at a time when demand is soaring.

"Our everyday heroes could be thanked for their service with pink slips."

The more than $2 trillion U.S. stimulus package passed in March included $150 billion in funding for state and local governments but only provided direct aid to communities with populations of 500,000 or greater. No Iowa cities were eligible for direct aid under the CARES Act.

House Democrats in May passed a coronavirus rescue bill that included nearly $1 trillion in aid to battered states, cities and Native American tribes.

"However, the Senate has decided to hit 'pause,' while our communities suffer," Homan said.

While Davenport city officials have thus far been able to avoid furloughs, layoffs and a hiring freeze, thanks to sufficient reserves, Matson worries such steps could be needed in the future as revenues run thin.