Iowa lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

DES MOINES — Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is starting up again in Iowa after federal authorities announced they were lifting a pause on the shots.

The state had halted its use last week based on recommendations of U.S health officials who were investigating reports over rare but potentially dangerous blood clots related to the shots.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that they had completed a review of the vaccine that cleared it for use.

