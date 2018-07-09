WAVERLY — A Waverly, Iowa, man has died of injuries sustained while igniting fireworks Saturday.
Officials were called to 1650 190th St. in rural Waverly at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a fireworks injury.
Coltin Carolus, 18, was injured while lighting fireworks with friends, officials said. He was taken to Waverly Hospital by Waverly Ambulance Service and then transported to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, where he was put on life support, according to the sheriff's office.
He was removed from life support at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and his organs were donated, according to reports.
Carolus recently graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School and worked at Dale's Service in Waverly, according to online records.
The Bremer County Dispatch assisted at the scene.