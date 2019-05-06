With United Healthcare leaving the Iowa Health Link program on July 1 and Iowa Total Care joining, the Iowa Medicaid program will hold town halls across the state this month.
Both provider and member town halls will be held May 16 in Davenport. A provider town hall will be 4-5 p.m., while the member town hall will be 5:15-6:15 p.m., at Davenport Public Library Main branch, 321 Main St.
“I think it’s the right thing to do—to go out and talk with members and providers,” Iowa Medicaid Director Michael Randol said in a release. “This is an important opportunity to make sure our members know that regardless of which MCO they’re assigned to, the same Medicaid benefits are covered. No one is losing benefits. Members may exercise choice, or they may do nothing. We also want to let people know we’re taking extra measures to ensure continuity of care.”
All Iowa Health Link members are currently in an Open Choice Period, allowing them to switch MCOs for any reasons. Members have until June 18 to sign up for coverage effective July 1. After that point, MCOs can be changed for any reason until Sept. 30.
All prior authorizations will be honored, according to the release. If United Healthcare did not require a prior authorization for a specific service, the other MCOs will not require them for 90 days. Additionally, when a member receiving Home- and Community-Based Services changes MCO, their service plan will be honored until a new assessment is completed and a new plan is developed with the member and their team.
In the coming weeks, the Department of Human Services says the Iowa Medicaid member services call center as well as the MCO's call centers will have lists of which case managers will be with which MCO.
For a full list of town halls and provider trainings, visit dhs.iowa.gov. More information may also be found on iahealthlink.gov.