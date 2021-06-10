Iowa Medical Board takes action against 2 Q-C doctors

The Iowa Board of Medicine has issued public orders for two cases involving Quad-City doctors.

They were:

• Susannah P. Friemel, M.D., a 46-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who practices internal medicine in Davenport, had a termination order issued by the Board on June 3.

On August 28, 2020, Dr. Friemel entered into a combined statement of charges and settlement agreement with the Board. The Board alleged that Dr. Friemel prescribed controlled substances to her live-in romantic partner between 2015 and 2017, for a non-acute and non-emergent condition in violation of the laws and rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa.

Under the terms of the August 28, 2020, combined statement of charges and settlement agreement, the Board issued Dr. Friemel a citation and warning and ordered her to pay a $2,500 civil penalty and complete a Board-approved professional ethics program.

On June 3, 2021, the Board determined that Dr. Friemel successfully completed the terms of her Board order.

The Board issued a termination order, terminating the terms of Dr. Friemel’s Board order and her Iowa medical license was returned to its full privileges, free and clear of all restrictions.