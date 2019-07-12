Several Iowa metro areas had some of the lowest jobless rates in the country for the month of May.
That’s according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that looked at unemployment rates among the country’s 389 metropolitan areas.
Of the five metro areas with the lowest unemployment rates, three are in Iowa. Two of those three — Iowa City and Dubuque — are in eastern Iowa.
In May, the Ames metro area had the lowest unemployment rate in the country, at 1.5%, the data show. That rate tied it with Burlington-South Burlington, Vt.
The national unemployment rate in May was 3.4%.
Iowa City had the fourth lowest jobless rate in the country, at 1.8%. The Dubuque metro area ranked fifth nationally, at 1.9%.
The Quad-Cities metro area, at 3.5% unemployment, was only marginally above the national average. The rate for the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area matched the rate in the Chicago metro area.
The local rate was slightly higher than the jobless rates in Springfield area (3.3%) and the Champaign-Urbana area (3.4%), but lower than in Peoria area (3.9%) and Rockford area (5.2%).
The Des Moines area ranked 10th nationally, at 2.1%. The Cedar Rapids area was not far behind, at 2.3%.
The data, which were released on Friday, were not seasonally adjusted.