IOWA MOURNS: As a devout Catholic and fierce advocate for her small town, Joan Ann Bauer ‘didn’t see roadblocks’

She co-founded the town’s Meals on Wheels program and delivered food to neighbors for nearly two decades, making her last trip in January. She drove friends around to appointments and took them out for meals. She drove everywhere, sometimes further and more than her family thought she should.

And she doted on her great-grandchildren.

Joan’s social calendar was so packed that Angie often had to call ahead to see if her grandma had time for a visit.

“I always joked that she's the only grandma I know that was too busy to see her own grandchild, but it was because she was so active,” Angie said.

When Joan said, “‘I'll pray for you,” she meant it, Angie said. Every day Joan prayed for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren — a large undertaking considering the 63-member family.

“Grandma has instilled in us the power of prayer,” Angie said.

The last time Angie saw Grandma Joan was on a Zoom call with 17 cousins. At Joan’s request, they didn’t talk about her, but shared memories of Christmases past and swapped stories of their grandpa, who’d died from cancer in 2008.