Iowa Mourns: Emma Lohmann lived large in small town

Once the ladies' champ at Wapsi Oaks Country Club, Emma's obituary noted her hole-in-one. She continued to play after Carl's death, along with many games of cards, especially rummy. The game was less intense than the rounds of bridge that were staples during her marriage.

"She enjoyed board games, too, and we were always entertained as kids," her daughter said. "We are all very interested in music, which we got from her. When we get together now, we sing — just like she did with her (five) siblings."

When Emma went into an assisted-living facility in Ottumwa in 2006, she was sad to leave Wheatland behind. But, as always, she kept active.

When her memory started to fail at the age of 95, Emma moved into Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Ottumwa, where she passed away in a COVID-19 quarantine room on August 20 at age 97.

She left her children with enough memories to last their lifetimes. Most of Bennin's recollections revolve around the woman her mother was — her very presence.

"I tried thinking of a favorite memory, but I kept going back to her feistiness and her strength," she said. "I think all of my memories kind of revolve around that. She was a good example for all of us.