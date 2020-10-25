Iowa Mourns: From blankets to backpacks to key fobs, Shawna Gilleland wore her love for the Iowa Hawkeyes

Shawna Gilleland always ended nightly chats with her mother with the same few phrases.
"Good night. Sweet dreams. Don't let the bed bugs bite. Love you and talk to you tomorrow."
Although Shawna lived in a Burlington group home a few hours from her family in Lake Ozark, Missouri, she kept them close through frequent phone calls, ensuring their bonds weren’t severed by the distance, said her mother, Martha Gilleland. She loved hearing stories about her nieces and nephews and talked fondly about the family’s camping trips.
"She called me at least half a dozen times a day," Martha said.
Shawna, who had been living in the eastern Iowa river town for about a year, died of COVID-19 on April 25, less than a month before her 45th birthday.
Born at Illinois’ Chanute Air Force Base, a mysterious, antibiotic-resistant infection left Shawna with a burning fever at six months old. Unabating, the prolonged fever caused brain damage that resulted in a learning disability.
Doctors told Martha her daughter’s life had been irrevocably changed. She’d never be able to live independently, they said, or get behind the wheel of a car.
"But I worked and worked and worked with her very hard for several years, and she was able to do both,” Martha said.
Shawna lived in her own apartment off and on for several years while holding down a job as a cashier. When her living situation allowed, she’d take in a cat to cuddle with as she watched movies or listened to country music.
At 18, she got her driver's license. She had difficulty understanding the written test, but when asked the questions aloud, she passed with flying colors.
She drove much like she lived: carefully and with determination.
Despite her disability, Shawna enjoyed crossword puzzles and books, especially romance novels.
"She didn't want a romance for herself, but she loved reading romance," her mom said with a laugh.
Shawna was known to wear her love for the Iowa Hawkeyes whenever she could, and jumped at the chance to attend any home football or basketball games.
"She wanted everything Iowa Hawkeye, from blankets to backpacks to key fobs, jackets, clothing," Martha said. "It was all Iowa Hawkeye."
But her love for Iowa sports was eclipsed only by her generosity. Quick with a smile and a hug, she’d buy little trinkets for family and friends on trips to Walmart, excited to see their reaction when gifted them.
"She was one of those who would give her shirt off her back to anyone who needed it," Martha said. "She ended up giving away a Hawkeye jacket to a friend who really wanted it."
Shawna made at least one good friend at each of the group homes she lived in, her mother said, and could recall their names and a few tidbits about them years after she moved out.
"By the time she was in her 40s, she could remember every address number, every phone number we had from the time she was little,” Martha said. “And we had lived in over a dozen places.”
When her mother finally allowed her to have a smartphone last year, Shawna reached out to her old friends on social media. She loved Facebook, her mom said, and even tracked down babysitters who’d watched her as a child.
As the pandemic raged across American, Shawna added a frame to her profile picture that read “Stay Home Save Lives” and posted reminders to wear masks.
Now Martha leans on some of the small gifts Shawna gave her over the years for comfort. The little teddy bear holding a heart emblazoned with “I Love You.” The decorative sign hanging in her parents’ camper that declares, “Family lives here.”
Each is a reminder of Shawna’s quick smiles, warm hugs and the special way she ended every phone call and the love she gave.
"Good night. Sweet dreams. Don't let the bed bugs bite. Love you and talk to you tomorrow."
