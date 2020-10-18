Iowa Mourns: Geanell Latimore, a bibliophile, read one book while listening to another

She “took pride in educating others about the flexibility and convenience of web banking and securities,” her obituary read. In August, she planned to return to school to study computer science with hopes to continue working in digital finance.

This fall, Geanell was also looking forward to her birthday extravaganza in Las Vegas. She’d gone three year prior, loved it, and spent the past two years saving up for her big return.

"We were supposed to be in Las Vegas this year, supposed to leave on the 21st, and we were supposed to return on the 28th," Marquetta said, pausing for a big sigh. "This was a hard one for us, and we had got a big hotel, we had plans.”

A Christian, Geanell saw a family in her future, Marquetta said. She believed in “courting” not dating, her sister added, and was on the lookout for the right man.

"She was waiting to be married before she gave herself away," Marquetta said. "So this is hurting us in a deep way because she took the biblical sense and she lived it to the fullest."