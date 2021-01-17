 Skip to main content
Iowa mourns: Helen Mae Lowery a good, old soul
Helen Mae Lowery, 97, was what is commonly referred to as a kind, old soul.

She helped everyone, her grandson, Michael Lowery, of Rock Island, said.

Marilyn Cribbs, her former neighbor, and a lady who called Helen her best friend, said the same, adding: "She was very nice. She would do anything for anybody."

Helen was born October 27, 1922, in Des Moines, the daughter of Lonnie and Blanche (Murray) Rogers. She lived most of her life in Davenport. The oldest of six children, she had four grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

“All the kids loved her,” Michael said. “She was a great lady. She was a pillar in our community.”

She worked as a nanny and a housekeeper over the years and was a domestic worker at Freeman-Glickman Furniture in Davenport.

She walked everywhere she went. Michael and Cribbs say that contributed to her long life.

“She never owned a car,” he said.

And she took care of herself. “She never drank or anything like that."

"She would walk to work all the time," Cribbs said.

“She also took care of the needy,” he said. “She would give to people that needed it, fix dinners for people. She did it all.”

She used to ride with the Cribbses to Des Moines when Cribbs' husband attended monthly governor's health committee meetings, so she could see her sister. 

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
She sang in the choir at Progressive Baptist Church in Davenport, where she was the oldest member, and was a very holy lady, Michael said.

“She did a lot of praying and reading the Bible,” he said.

The last few years, her main cleaning job was her apartment as old age finally began to slow her down.

But in all her 97 years, Helen Mae Lowery was a people person.

“Very loved and respected,” said Michael, who said she was "everybody's mom." “She’s really going to be missed by a lot of people.”

One of those is clearly Michael. “She was a great grandma,” he said. “She looked out for me.”

“She was loving, caring, compassionate, teaching you things,” Michael said.

"All the kids, every youth I know, loved her," Cribbs said. 

She would meet the Cribbs' grandkids at the bus stop downtown years ago and take them to the five and dime store, Cribbs said. "She was the grandmother to all of them. She would buy them all kinds of stuff."

"When she died, it just broke them all up," Cribbs said, "because she was that type of person that did something for everybody."

Helen died Friday, Oct. 23, after being hospitalized with pneumonia and COVID-19, then released and returned to her apartment complex without the knowledge of her family or the building's management. A maintenance worker found her unconscious in her apartment — which he thought was unoccupied — and she died at the hospital, on a ventilator, two days later.

“She believed in God No. 1,” Michael said. “I am really going to miss her.”

Iowa Mourns: Quad Cities

Iowa Mourns: Around the state

About the series

More than 4,232 Iowans have died from the coronavirus. Each of them was a friend and a neighbor. Each of them left a mark on their families and their communities. Each of them deserves to be remembered as more than a number.

In an unprecedented partnership, nine Iowa newsrooms across two companies have come together to lift up these Iowans’ stories.

Do you have a story about someone who died from the virus? Contact us at newsroom@qctimes.com.

