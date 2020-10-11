Iowa Mourns: Jeannette Green remembered as independent and curious

Her mother loved to sing, and also played the piano. “She had a lovely singing voice,” Pamela said, eventually singing in the First Presbyterian Church Choir in Davenport for many years. “She played the piano, but I think it was her singing that she most enjoyed.”

An excellent chemistry student and a graduate of Drexel Institute of Technology in Philadelphia majoring in home economics she eventually worked for 15-plus years for the Visiting Nurses Association in Iowa until she was 70, where she earned praise for her work.

Before that she had a hand in not only raising her three kids but three additional stepchildren. She was a talented sewer but still she kept unique aspects of her personality intact after all the kids were out of the house.

“Very independent,” Pamela recalled. “Very curious woman.”

So curious that she explored the Buddhist faith and it’s teachings, though remaining true to her Christian roots from her childhood in Pennsylvania. “She liked to explore new things,” Pamela said. “She enjoyed trying out new foods, whether she was preparing them herself or not. She liked to try new things. She liked to look out in the world and explore new things.

“She grew up in a small town in Pennsylvania,” Pamela said before adding, “She always maintained her curiosity about other cultures and religions.”

