IOWA MOURNS: Lawton craftsman Jerry Schleis, adventurous, friend to many

"He was one of the few carpet-layers who could install the carpet in the suites (of The Mirage)," Marie said, adding that casino magnet Steve Wynn personally recruited Scheis because of his skills with carpets.

In 1994, Marie and Jerry came to Sioux City in a motor-home bus built by Jerry, and took up residence in Lawton, where Marie became an upholsterer (she is the proprietor of Quality Upholstery in Lawton.) They hadn't planned to stay in Northwest Iowa forever, because Jerry would've preferred a warmer climate, but it became permanent -- largely because Jerry wanted to accommodate Marie's upholstery career.

Though he very much liked Tuscon, as they got older, Marie said, the Sioux City area became "his favorite place."

On Aug. 16, Jerry was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, having come down with the virus about a week earlier. It was the last time Farrell would see him.

Marie did her best to put on a brave face during the trip to the hospital, despite her deep fears, telling her husband: "They're going to hook you up with some good stuff, and get you back to rights, and you'll be out of here in a couple days."

"And I don't know if he believed that, and I don't know if I did," she added.