Iowa Mourns: Mary Ann Otte, an 'Energizer Bunny' in the community

When Mary Ann Otte and her husband moved to Davenport in 1948 for his job as an accountant, they joined St. Paul Catholic Church.

As the parish grew, plans were made for a new church, Our Lady of Victory, and Mary Ann was among the leaders who helped its first pastor, the Rev. Kenneth Martin, get it off the ground.

Martin and Mary Ann "hit it off," Linda Nordeen, Mary Ann's daughter, said.

"He said, 'I have lots of hands and feet to help me with the church but before Mary Ann came along, I didn't have a heart.'"

Her commitment to the church was life-long.

Up until she died April 3 at age 93 in a Davenport hospital — becoming the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Scott County — Mary Ann attended daily Mass.

She sang in the choir. She was the member of several circles, served on the foundation that raised money and was a reliable contributor to bake sales.

"People always wanted to know what she was bringing," Nordeen, of Davenport, said. Contributions typically included canned pickles and jellies, cake and bread.

Mary Ann lived by herself in her Davenport home and drove herself to wherever she wanted to go.