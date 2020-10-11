Iowa Mourns: Stock car races, miniature golf and a son's memories of his father

Don Wachal loved stock car racing. But there was one rule the long-time owner of Davenport's Filling Station had to follow.

It was the kind of rule that bound a father and a son.

"My mom (Sharon Wachal) said he could go watch the races, but he had to take me with him. I think one of my earliest memories of my dad is getting in the car and going to watch the stock cars," said Don's son, Cory Wachal. "We'd go to Cedar Rapids and the Hawkeye Speedway, which was out on 61 on the way to Muscatine. Of course, we went to the races at fairgrounds in Davenport.

"Dad loved those races."

The man many knew as simply "Donny" died April 15 due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 74. He ran the Filling Station restaurant for 50 years.

Around the neighborhood Donny was the man who encouraged games. Baseball. Backyard touch football. Driveway basketball.

"That's my other memory, so clear," Cory said. "My house was the place where all the kids gathered to play sports — and my dad was always there, right along with us. He really encouraged kids to play.