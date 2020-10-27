 Skip to main content
Iowa National Guard Unit in Davenport receives deployment orders
Iowa National Guard Unit in Davenport receives deployment orders

A contingent of 75 soldiers in an Iowa Army National Guard unit in Davenport have received deployment orders for Operation Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve in U.S. Central Command.

The soldiers are from Headquarters and Headquarters Company and Company B, First of the 171st Aviation Regiment in Davenport.

Central Command encompasses 27 countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Soldiers from two detachment units in the Minnesota National Guard will deploy alongside the Iowa National Guard soldiers.

The company will depart in early 2021. Their primary mission will be to conduct aviation sustainment operations, such as refueling and maintenance, in support of U.S. and Coalition forces.

The unit was most recently deployed to Afghanistan in 2016 in support of the global war on terrorism.

