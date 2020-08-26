 Skip to main content
Iowa officials confirm another COVID-19 related death in Scott County

Iowa officials confirm another COVID-19 related death in Scott County

Iowa health officials confirmed the 19th death of a Scott County resident Wednesday.

Scott County also confirmed 28 new infections, raising the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county to 2,048.

The state confirmed 446 new positive cases, raising the Iowa total to 58,215. The death toll stands at 1,066.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number to 2,106. There are 13 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County. The number of deaths remained at 56.

Six of the county's 15 new cases were detected in men and women under the age of 40. One positive case is a boy under the age of 10.

Officials from the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,157 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the state's total to 225,627. Those officials also said 37 more people died from COVID-19-related causes, putting the death toll at 7,954.

