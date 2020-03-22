Iowa prison inmates pitch in on making masks, gowns and hand sanitizer

Reynolds said the state has put in an order for protective masks that is expected to arrive Monday or Tuesday, but she didn’t know how many masks are needed across the state or how many were ordered.

“I know we put in an order, but I don’t remember the quantity,” she said. “We are looking at the hot spots and prioritizing those and working with National Guard, (Department of Corrections), and looking at where the product needs to go.”

Reynolds did not say which areas she considers hot spots, but Johnson County has, by far, the largest number of cases by county and about one-third of the state’s total 90 cases as of Sunday afternoon.

The Iowa Corrections Department has been asked to have inmates make hand sanitizer that could be provided to social workers and other state employees who still must interact with families as part of essential services around the state, Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia said at the news conference.