Iowa Q-C student musicians win concerto competition prizes

DAVENPORT – Two Iowa Q-C students have won prizes in the Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles (QCSYE) annual Concerto Competition, out of 15 Youth Symphony Orchestra (YSO) members who auditioned earlier this month.
The YSO Prize winner – percussionist Michael Hill, a senior at Davenport West High School – will perform a concerto at the QCSYE Winter Concert in February, accompanied by the YSO. The Grand Prize winner – violinist Linda Phan, a 5th-grader at Riverdale Heights Elementary in Bettendorf – will perform with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra at the QCSO/QCSYE Side-by-Side Concert in April. Winners were selected by a committee of professional musicians from northwest Illinois and eastern Iowa.
Hill has been playing percussion for eight years and string bass for nine. This is his second year in YSO, but he has been involved with the QCSYE for eight years. He has been chosen for the SEIBA Honor Band, OPUS Honor Choir, SEISTA Honor Orchestra, Iowa All-State Music Festival. Additionally, Hill placed sixth in the Percussive Arts Society International High School Marimba Competition and received Division 1 ratings and 2019 Best of Center at IHSMA Festivals.
He participates in the WHS Marching Band, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, Orchestra, Show Choir, Chorale, Men’s Choir, musical pit, National Honor Society, and soccer.
You have free articles remaining.
Outside of school, Hill participates in the St. John Vianney Apostles of Hymn and spends weekends and summers performing, competing, and touring with the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps Organization. In college, he plans to major in music education.
Hill will play Ney Rosauro’s Marimba Concerto No. 1 (1986) with the YSO on their Winter Concert, at 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 in Bartlett Performing Arts Center, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.
Phan has been studying violin for five years and piano for four years. During the two years (September 2017 – April 2019) she studied at the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM), she played as a soloist three times with VNAM Orchestra, the Junior Maus Orchestra, and the Sun Symphony Orchestra.
She received the second prize at the Chiang Mai Ginastera International Music Festival in Thailand. Phan has also been accepted to the Southeastern Iowa String Teachers Association (SEISTA) Honor Orchestra. In December 2019, she won first prize of the QCMTA Baroque piano competition.
Phan will perform Wolfgang A. Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775) with the QCSO at the annual QCSO/QCSYE Side-by-Side Concert on Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m. in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island.
Tickets for both concerts can be purchased at qcso.org, 563-322-7276, or in person at the QCSO Box Office: 327 Brady Street, Davenport.