Iowa Q-C student musicians win concerto competition prizes

Outside of school, Hill participates in the St. John Vianney Apostles of Hymn and spends weekends and summers performing, competing, and touring with the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps Organization. In college, he plans to major in music education.

Hill will play Ney Rosauro’s Marimba Concerto No. 1 (1986) with the YSO on their Winter Concert, at 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 in Bartlett Performing Arts Center, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.

Phan has been studying violin for five years and piano for four years. During the two years (September 2017 – April 2019) she studied at the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM), she played as a soloist three times with VNAM Orchestra, the Junior Maus Orchestra, and the Sun Symphony Orchestra.

She received the second prize at the Chiang Mai Ginastera International Music Festival in Thailand. Phan has also been accepted to the Southeastern Iowa String Teachers Association (SEISTA) Honor Orchestra. In December 2019, she won first prize of the QCMTA Baroque piano competition.