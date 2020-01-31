Iowa Rep. Phyllis Thede endorses Buttigieg for president

“Pete can bring us together,” Thede said in a statement. “He’s a listener who understands the challenges facing our country, and he’s putting forward plans that can unite us in the solutions to these problems. As a mayor, a veteran and someone who lives in a middle-class neighborhood, he’ll bring the voices of working people from places like South Bend and Davenport to Washington. As president, Pete will rally this country around a vision for the future that is better for all of us, and I’m proud to be caucusing for him on February 3.”