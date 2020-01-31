Iowa Rep. Phyllis Thede endorses Buttigieg for president

Iowa Rep. Phyllis Thede, a Democrat from Bettendorf, is endorsing Pete Buttigieg for president.
The five-term state legislator, who represents Davenport and Bettendorf in the Iowa House of Representatives, will introduce the 38-year-old former South Bend mayor at his event Friday night in Davenport.
You have free articles remaining.
“Pete can bring us together,” Thede said in a statement. “He’s a listener who understands the challenges facing our country, and he’s putting forward plans that can unite us in the solutions to these problems. As a mayor, a veteran and someone who lives in a middle-class neighborhood, he’ll bring the voices of working people from places like South Bend and Davenport to Washington. As president, Pete will rally this country around a vision for the future that is better for all of us, and I’m proud to be caucusing for him on February 3.”
Thede, who had previously endorsed U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, is a member of Iowa’s Legislative Black Caucus. Her endorsement boosts a candidate who has struggled to attract support from African Americans.
Buttigieg will hold a final Davenport town hall at 7:15 p.m. Friday night in the Lee Lohman Arena, St. Ambrose University.
Want to know how the Democratic presidential candidates feel about the most important issues?
Want to know how the Democratic presidential candidates feel about the most important issues? We have you covered. Check out our Countdown to the Caucus stories.
Support for public education measures runs rampant through the expansive Democratic presidential primary field.
Iowa Democrats regularly list the environment as one of their top voting issues.
Three mass shootings within a week of each other — at a festival in California, a Walmart in Texas, and a bar in Ohio — thrust gun control law…
Foreign policy was not one of the most pressing issues on the minds of Iowa Democrats throughout most of the past year.
By many metrics, the economy is strong both nationally and in Iowa. The stock market is doing well, and in Iowa unemployment is low — 2.6% in …
The questions of whether immigrants living in the U.S. illegally should be afforded a pathway to citizenship, and whether families crossing th…
Health care was a driving issue in the 2018 election, which saw Democrats make significant gains in Iowa and across the country.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.