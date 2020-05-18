Iowa reports 2 cases of virus related syndrome in children

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 illness in children is now a mandatory reportable illness to state public health officials, after two potential cases were reported in Eastern Iowa, state officials confirmed Monday.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state epidemiologist and medical director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, confirmed during Monday morning’s daily news briefing that state officials received reports of multisystem inflammatory disorder in children and adolescents Friday afternoon.

Both patients are stable, Pedati said.

No other details of these potential cases were released.

“We’re working with medical and local public health providers to gather more information,” Pedati said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization issued news briefs about the syndrome Friday, calling on federal, state and local public health agencies to collect data on the condition to help officials better understand its effects.

On Monday, Pedati announced it now was mandatory for medical providers and local public health departments to report cases of this new syndrome to the state public health department.