Iowa reports 2 cases of virus related syndrome in children

A rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 illness in children is now a mandatory reportable illness to state public health officials, after two potential cases were reported in Eastern Iowa, state officials confirmed Monday.
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state epidemiologist and medical director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, confirmed during Monday morning’s daily news briefing that state officials received reports of multisystem inflammatory disorder in children and adolescents Friday afternoon.
Both patients are stable, Pedati said.
No other details of these potential cases were released.
“We’re working with medical and local public health providers to gather more information,” Pedati said.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization issued news briefs about the syndrome Friday, calling on federal, state and local public health agencies to collect data on the condition to help officials better understand its effects.
On Monday, Pedati announced it now was mandatory for medical providers and local public health departments to report cases of this new syndrome to the state public health department.
“Like so many things with this response, this is an example of a place where we need to learn more,” Pedati said. To help do that, she said, Iowa Department of Public Health Director Gerd Clabaugh and Pedati “have made this disease a mandatory reportable condition here in the state of Iowa. This allows us to receive these reports from clinicians and public health professionals and allow them to gather more information and better understand this condition and how we can manage it.”
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics stated Monday officials have not seen any patients with pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome at the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Mercy Iowa City, part of the MercyOne system, and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids also informed The Gazette they have not seen any cases among their patients.
Also known as pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or PMIS, it is a rare, potentially deadly syndrome that has appeared in hundreds of children across the country who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
According to the New York City Health Department, where the condition has become prevalent, PMIS causes conditions with the heart and other organs that require care in the intensive care unit.
The syndrome has been compared to toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease, another rare childhood inflammatory condition that presents with similar symptoms.
“These two syndromes appear similar in that they both seem to cause what we call post-infectious inflammation, meaning that several weeks after a likely infection, people might develop signs of inflammation throughout the body,” said Pedati over video during the governor’s briefing.
“We do think this is a new condition distinct from Kawasaki disease,” she added.
Though state officials did not report the appearance of this mysterious illness in Iowa during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Friday coronavirus briefing, reports from other media outlets on that day indicate a Polk County medical group had seen a case of multisystem inflammatory disorder in a young Iowan this past week.
KCCI Radio first reported that the Polk County Pediatric Medical Collaborative was informed Friday afternoon of the first pediatric patient, who lived in Eastern Iowa.
According to a survey conducted by ABC News, health officials in 20 states and Washington, D.C., are investigating at least 200 confirmed or suspected cases of the syndrome in children thought to have been affected by COVID-19.
