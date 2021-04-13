Iowa, Rock Island County Health Department pause use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Iowa Department of Public Health and the Rock Island County Health Department have announced they will pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

In the United States, there have been six cases of rare and severe blood clots in women ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after receiving the J&J vaccination.

The Rock Island County Health Department will substitute the two-dose Moderna vaccine at Thursday’s clinic at the Camden Centre in Milan, according to a news release from the health department. More than 800 patients had signed up for the one-dose J&J vaccine clinic.

“In an abundance of caution we are asking our partners to suspend use of the J&J vaccine until an investigation is complete and FDA and CDC modify their recommendation for its use,” said Scott County Health Director Louis Katz said. “It is a testament to the enhanced surveillance that this small risk has been identified and characterized so quickly.”

RICHD has enough Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available to meet vaccination demand this week while pausing use of the J&J vaccine, health officials said.