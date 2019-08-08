The Iowa Rural Development Council has announced that its 2020 Iowa Rural Summit will be held next spring in Cedar Rapids.
The summit, which offers best practices and ideas for small towns, will be April 29-May 1 at The Hotel at Kirkwood Center on the Kirkwood Community College campus.
This will be the fourth annual gathering of leaders from rural communities from across the state. It is sponsored by the Iowa Rural Development Council, or IRDC, a public-private state non-profit that works to support small towns addressing issues such as housing, broadband access, business development and leadership.
“We were really intentional about partnering with a community college for the 2020 Summit,” said IRDC Chair Sandy Ehrig. “Community colleges across Iowa are key partners for rural communities, small and large businesses, and our next generation of workers.”
Summit planners will work closely with rural communities from the Cedar Rapids region to highlight projects and successes, said Ehrig, who also co-chairs Gov. Kim Reynolds’ “Empower Rural Iowa” task force.
This year’s Iowa Rural Summit, held in April in Grinnell, drew 380 individuals, including 80 three-person teams from rural communities. Ehrig said the council will continue its practice of inviting towns to send a three-person team to the Summit.
For more information, send emails to director@iowardc.org.