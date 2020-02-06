Iowa's 'Ironman' Battalion, including soldiers from Davenport, to be deployed in May

A local battalion of the Iowa Army National Guard has been ordered to prepare for deployment in Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East.

The 1st Battalion, “The Ironman,” 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat team, 34th Infantry Division of the Iowa Army National Guard will be deployed for the fifth time since 2000. The battalion’s most recent deployment was in 2010 in Afghanistan.

The Ironman Battalion will deploy 550 soldiers mobilizing from armories in Charles City, Davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City, Iowa Falls, Oelwein and Waterloo.

The battalion’s mission will be security and force protections in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility that encompasses 27 countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

Sendoff ceremonies will be near the end of May. The battalion will then travel to Fort Bliss, Texas, for final training and readiness checks before being deployed overseas.

Deployment is expected to last about one year.

