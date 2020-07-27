Iowa’s virus deaths surpass grim forecast

What seems to be at stake now, with school scheduled to resume in just a few weeks, is whether districts can safely allow in-person learning. Officials in many districts have been monitoring COVID-19 data to determine whether it’s safe to bring kids back to the classrooms.

Masks a factor

Joe Cavanaugh, head of the University of Iowa’s Department of Biostatistics and lead on the university’s own COVID-19 modeling site, said the widespread use of face masks and personal protective equipment would slow hospitalizations and deaths.

According to the UI’s COVID-19 models, virus deaths in the state will reach over 1,000 by the end of August without additional measures being put in place.

The spread of the virus was starting to slow under lockdown orders in mid-March, he added, but a rise in new cases followed orders from the governor to reopen businesses and other facilities. “More cases are followed by more hospitalizations and eventually by more deaths,” he wrote in an email.

The mayors of Iowa City and Muscatine have instituted mask orders for most public spaces in those cities — although their legal status is debatable — and many companies, including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, Aldi and Menard’s, are requiring customers to wear masks.