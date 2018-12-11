The state School Budget Review Committee has approved Davenport’s two-year plan to cut more than $13 million to balance its budget.
The Davenport school board overspent its budget authority the past three years at former superintendent Art Tate’s recommendation, a protest of what he viewed as inequities in the state’s school funding formula. The SBRC had previously told the board it must reduce its spending by $13,201,650 over two years to balance its budget, not five years, as the school board initially thought.
The district’s plan was hastily and unanimously approved during a Nov. 29 meeting and presented to SBRC on Tuesday.
“We made a decision that we wanted to redo the packet that we brought before this board because we wanted to show that we, as a district, are committed to meeting our goal,” Interim Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said. “We wanted to do it as soon as possible.”
In approving the budget, SBRC members expressed reservations.
“I did not think you were going to get a unanimous vote, but I commend the board members for doing that,” said SBRC member Dave Roederer. “I think it sends a strong message to your community. I’m not unsympathetic … but the only way you get that resolved is to make sure that you get on strong financial footing.”
Several SBRC members said the district was “between a rock and a hard place,” and were pleased with its progress, but didn’t want to put Davenport in a “terrible bind.”
“I have a concern — it’s probably the opposite of what you would think,” member Leland Tack said. “From my perspective, I don’t see the goal of having that unspent balance going from $13 million in debt now, and five years from now you’re going to be $10 million positive … it’s not a realistic dollar amount.”
To help the district, the SBRC cut a paragraph in the plan saying the district would not spend more than $155,261,222 in its general fund for fiscal year 2019.
District officials must submit monthly financial reports to its school board and appear before SBRC in March with any modifications to the plan.
Many school board members had approved the plan on the condition it remain “fluid.”
“We noticed that our board wants this to remain fluid, but they’re hard-fast on ‘We need to accomplish this goal,’” Schneckloth said. “The fluid part is that, if we can find a different way to make the cuts, we’ll find a better way. Our board unanimously approved for this to go forward with frequent updates on how we’re going to accomplish this.”
During the hearing, Gina Hale, a Davenport parent, said community members were concerned the new budget was “largely Tate’s vision, rebranded, repackaged and submitted.”
“I hope the SBRC maintains its vision for equitable funding,” she said. “The purpose of the per-pupil funding mechanism is to make sure that each child in the state who receives a public education has equitable access.”
Hale’s daughter, Sarah Van Liere, a high school junior, has told SBRC her advanced classes might have fewer than 10 students, while general education classes are at full capacity, which she sees as a deficiency.
“She’s getting more than her fair share, and that’s really different from the argument a lot would make,” Hale said. “The state and the district have a responsibility to make sure every child gets a quality education and has equal access. That’s not happening.”
In addition to its financial woes, the state education department will make a Phase II visit to Davenport to address “programmatic issues,” including special education and “disproportional” treatment of students of color, both in education and disciplinary actions.
Chief of the Bureau of School Improvement Amy Williamson confirmed that “four days at the end of January” had been reserved for her team to conduct the site visit, which will look at Davenport’s problems “holistically,” taking finances into account as well.