Iowa sees deadliest day yet from coronavirus
breaking topical top story

Iowa sees deadliest day yet from coronavirus

  • Updated
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds mug

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

 Charlie Neibergall

Iowa has had its deadliest 24-hour period since the novel coronavirus was reported in the state March 8 with Gov. Kim Reynolds reporting Tuesday that 19 Iowans have died due to the COVID-19 disease.

That brings to 207 the number of Iowa residents who have died from the respiratory virus. Of that total, 95 victims were aged 81 or older even though the that age demographic makes up about 5 percent of the people who have tested positive for the disease. Another 83 victims were in the 61-80 age range, while 24 were between the ages of 41 and 60 and five were in the 18-40 age group.

Six of the victims announced Tuesday were from Linn County, three each from Tama and Black Hawk counties, two each from Polk and Dallas counties and one each from Allamakee, Jasper and Woodbury counties.

Currently, 407 Iowans are hospitalized for COVID-19 with 152 in intensive care units and 94 requiring the use of ventilators to assist their breathing. The state has reported outbreaks in 28 long-term care facilities so far.

Overall, Iowa now has 10,111 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 including 408 reported Tuesday. Officials with the state Department of Public Health say 60,569 Iowans have been tested and 3,522 Iowans have recovered from coronavirus illnesses or symptoms.

Health officials say 51 percent of the Iowans testing positive for coronavirus are male and 41.2 percent (the largest cohort) of Iowans with confirmed coronavirus cases are in the 18-to-40 age range.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kahl Home resident recovering from COVID-19 has died
Local News

Kahl Home resident recovering from COVID-19 has died

  • Updated

An elderly woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 in early April but was thought to be recovering, died Tuesday in the early evening at the Kahl Home.

Jeannette Green, 92, had just returned Monday afternoon from Genesis Hospital, her daughter, Pamela Goldman said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News