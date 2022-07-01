 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa State Historical Society brings mobile museum to Davenport for Red, White and Boom

The Iowa State Historical Society will make a stop in the Quad-Cities this weekend with its mobile museum. 

The museum, a custom Winnebago filled with 56 artifacts and a video screen going through 13,000 years of Iowa history, will park July 3 and 4 at the Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport, for Red, White and Boom. 

The museum's current exhibit is “Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People & Places.” It will travel through each of Iowa's 99 counties through 2023. Previously the museum stopped in LeClaire in 2017. 

