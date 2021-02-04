Iowa State Patrol advises avoiding travel

Iowa Department of Transportation has advised avoiding travel in central Iowa east of Des Moines and in north Iowa Thursday due to weather conditions.
https://twitter.com/iowadot/status/1357374828844621824
The Iowa State Patrol has reported multiple accidents and road closures across I-80 on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/iowastatepatrol/status/1357380270102614016
There were traffic blockages on westbound I-80 near mile markers 146, 175, and 185, as of Thursday morning.
Information about current conditions can be found on the department of transportation's 511 website.
