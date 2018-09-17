The Iowa State Patrol has released dash cam video of the traffic stop involving Moline Police Chief John Hitchcock that led to a drunken driving charge and his placement on administrative leave earlier this month.
In the video, the trooper follows Hitchcock’s black Chevy Silverado for less than a minute before the chief pulls to the right shoulder of U.S. 61. After a short discussion, during which the trooper tells the chief he was clocked doing 90, and asks how much he had to drink, Hitchcock is seen exiting his pickup and walking to the passenger side of the trooper’s squad.
The video was released after the Quad-City Times filed an open records request with the state agency last week. Portions of the encounter with Hitchcock were not released because they are "part of the confidential investigative report which cannot be provided," the state patrol said.
The chief is accused of driving drunk on a state highway earlier this month. Troopers say Hitchcock was slurring his speech, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and the smell of alcohol was on his breath when they spoke to him. When asked whether the chief had been drinking, Hitchcock admitted he “had a few,” according to a state trooper’s report.
On the side of the road, police say the chief failed a field sobriety test, which included an eye exam, standing on one leg, and walking a straight line, according court records. At the Eldridge Police Station, the chief was recorded as having a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.201, more than double the legal limit allowed for driving.
In his report, the trooper wrote that the chief was clocked driving at 90 miles per hour, which he also say on the video. But the citation the trooper gave only marks the chief for driving 75 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone. Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig, the state agency’s spokesman, said state troopers have discretion at the scene to make such adjustments.
Shortly after the chief’s drunken driving charge, he and two police captains who were with him were placed on administrative leave.
Several questions surrounding the incident remain. But city officials say more answers will come once an investigation being conducted by a private law firm is finished.
Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner has described Hitchcock's placement on paid leave as “standard practice.” He has also said the chief was not on duty when the incident occurred, and Hitchcock notified him of the criminal charges the day after it happened.
Last week, Maxeiner said the city was still awaiting a final state patrol incident report being written about the stop. The city was hoping to have the report by early this week.