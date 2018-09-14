Iowa State Patrol says the reduced speeding fine given to the Moline police chief accused of drunken driving at 90 miles per hour on a state highway was up to the trooper who issued the ticket, and leniency for traffic violations is common.
“They can do that,” Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig, the state agency’s spokesman, said of state troopers. “Some do, some don’t. Troopers may stop somebody for tinted windows, expired registration, speeding and no muffler on their car. So they got four violations and (the trooper) might write for four violations — or you might get the next trooper that just writes somebody for one violation.”
When it comes to giving breaks on tickets, one factor officers sometimes consider is whether a person has a recorded history of breaking traffic laws, Ludwig said. Generally, officers with all law enforcement agencies across the state have that ability, and make those decisions “based on the totality of the circumstances,” he said.
“It is common,” Ludwig added. “As far as consistency across the board, it’s just what the (trooper’s) discretion is.”
The speeding ticket in question was given to Moline Police Chief John Hitchcock last week after he was pulled over in his black Chevrolet Silverado pickup by a state trooper on U.S. 61 near Eldridge. In his report, the trooper wrote that the chief was clocked driving at 90 miles per hour. But the citation the trooper gave only marks the chief for driving 75 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.
Compared with the maximum speeding penalty under state law, the chief saved about $65 in fines.
The chief also was ticketed for driving under the influence. Hitchcock has since been placed on administrative leave by Moline officials, pending the outcome of an independent investigation. Two police captains who were in the police chief’s truck at the time of the incident also were put on leave.
An attorney for Hitchcock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Troopers say Hitchcock was slurring his speech, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and the smell of alcohol was on his breath when they spoke to him. When the trooper asked whether the chief had been drinking, Hitchcock admitted he “had a few,” according to the trooper’s report.
On the side of the road, police say the chief failed a field sobriety test, which included an eye exam, standing on one leg, and walking a straight line, according court records. At the Eldridge Police Station, the chief was recorded as having a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.201, more than double the legal limit allowed for driving.
Several questions surrounding the incident remain. But city officials say more answers will come once an investigation being conducted by a private law firm is finished.
Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner has described Hitchcock's placement on paid leave as “standard practice.” He has also said the chief was not on duty when the incident occurred, and Hitchcock notified him of the criminal charges the day after it happened.
Maxeiner said Friday afternoon that the city was still awaiting a state patrol incident report being written about the stop. The city was hoping to have the report by early next week.
The investigation is being carried out by Attorney Matt Pappas, Maxeiner said. When it is complete, Pappas will report to him, then Maxeiner will decide what discipline, if any, will be applied.
All three men remain on administrative leave as of Friday afternoon, Maxeiner said.
A 26-year veteran of the department, Hitchcock was officially appointed as Moline’s top cop in January. He ran the department temporarily for six months after former Police Chief Kim Hankins retired. Before that, he rose through the department’s ranks, working as a patrol officer, undercover cop, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.
The next court hearing in Hitchcock’s case is scheduled to take place next month.
— Anthony Watt contributed to this story.