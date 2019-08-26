Iowa State Representatives Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf; Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport; and Monica Kurth, D-Davenport; will host a Women in Labor Roundtable Discussion to highlight issues working women face.
The forum will be 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 28, UFCW Local 431, 2411 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
Working women, including those protected by collective bargaining agreements and those who are not, are invited. The public is welcome to listen to the discussion, so all participants are given priority.
Representatives seek first-hand accounts of issues working women face and differences a union contract can bring.
Sponsors are the Quad-City Federation of Labor and the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.