Iowa State Supreme Court affirms Latrice Lacey conviction on harassment charge
  • Updated
100121-qc-nws-latrice-003

Latrice Lacey poses for a portrait near the Scott County Courthouse Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey's conviction has been affirmed by the Iowa State Supreme Court.

Lacey had appealed following her conviction for harassment in the second degree following a jury trial. Lacey contended there was insufficient evidence to convict. Lacey further contended the district court erred in excluding evidence of the victim’s prior bad acts, abused its discretion in refusing to continue sentencing, and abused its discretion in imposing its sentence.

Here is the Iowa State Supreme Court opinion.

Download PDF State vs. Lacey opinion

This story will be updated.

Quad-City Times​

