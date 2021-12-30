Iowa State Supreme Court affirms Latrice Lacey conviction on harassment charge

Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey's conviction has been affirmed by the Iowa State Supreme Court.
Lacey had appealed following her conviction for harassment in the second degree following a jury trial. Lacey contended there was insufficient evidence to convict. Lacey further contended the district court erred in excluding evidence of the victim’s prior bad acts, abused its discretion in refusing to continue sentencing, and abused its discretion in imposing its sentence.
Here is the Iowa State Supreme Court opinion.
This story will be updated.
Quad-City Times