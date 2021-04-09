Iowa Supreme Court sides with Davenport over removal of civil rights commissioner

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday sided with the city of Davenport and former Mayor Frank J. Klipsch over the removal of a former Davenport Civil Rights Commission member.
The membership dispute began in late 2018 when three commissioners were not re-appointed after their terms expired.
The three commissioners insisted they remain rightful commissioners, claiming a vacancy only exists if a commissioner voluntarily steps down, which city officials and replacement commissioners hotly disputed.
In spring 2019, Klipsch removed four other commissioners who sided with the three term-expired ones. One of those four, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, sued the city and Klipsch over her removal, before her term had expired, claiming the mayor had no authority to remove her absent of disciplinary action or a showing of cause.
Bribriesco-Ledger argued her removal was arbitrary and capricious and politically motivated. Klipsch was accused of attempting to rid the commission of people with whom he has disagreed in the past.
Members of the civil rights commission have typically served fixed, two-year terms and are replaced by appointees proposed by the mayor and approved by the city council.
A set of commissioner, including Bribriesco-Ledger, refused to leave the commission, even though new commissioners were appointed to fill the seats. The roughly year-long conflict between the city and commission led to gridlock, grinding commission work to a halt.
A district court judge in June of last year granted the city summary judgment in the case, stating that city ordinance is clear that a commissioner’s term is two years and that the terms of of the four commissioners had expired based on their dates of appointment. Bribriesco-Ledger, though, moved forward with her lawsuit contesting her removal.
Klipsch and the city of Davenport filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, contending Iowa law imposed no obligation to show cause for the removal, and that commissioners serve at the pleasure of the mayor.
A district court denied the city's motion, finding that dismissal for cause is a fundamental feature of an independent agency.
The quasi-judicial seven-member Civil Rights Commission investigates and adjudicate civil rights violations in Iowa’s third-largest city.
Klipsch and the city appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court, which in a 5-1 majority opinion, stated the district court erred in its ruling. The justices found that Iowa law "imposed no obligation on Klipsch to show cause for Bribriesco-Ledger’s removal from the commission," and remanded the case back to the district court for dismissal.
Justice Brent Appel issued a 32-page dissenting opinion, arguing "independent agencies and the historic case law recognizing the need to protect decision-makers in independent agencies through protection from termination without cause."
Kilpsch on Friday said, "In all cases I did what I thought was right. I followed the statute, and did the best I could for the community.
"I think it's great the Supreme Court upheld those decisions," he said. "It's unfortunate that it took so long to get that point."
Davenport attorney Richard Davidson, who represented Klipsch and the city, said the Supreme Court "got the decision right based on the law ... and this is the final conclusion."
"The question has been answered and everybody can move forward," Davidson said.
Bribriesco-Ledger's attorney, Mike Meloy of Bettendorf, contends the case should have proceeded to trial.
"We are disappointed in today’s opinion," Meloy said. "We think that Supreme Court Justice Appel’s 32-page dissent highlights the legal issues surrounding the importance of a local and independent civil rights commission. Perhaps the Davenport City Council will now consider amending Chapter 2.58 of the Davenport City Code to establish a 'For Cause' standard before a local Civil Rights Commissioner may be removed from office. It is imperative that the City of Davenport has an independent civil rights commission."
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson on Friday said he was happy with the Supreme Court's decision, and reiterated his support for the independence of the civil rights commission.
"The people on the civil rights commission are the ones who should be on it, and I'm happy with that," Matson said. "I still believe the Civil Rights Commission should be independent, and I stand by that."