Iowa Supreme Court suspends jury trials

The Iowa Supreme Court on Saturday issued an order suspending all criminal jury trials until April 20 and all civil jury trials until May 4, excepting juries that have already been sworn in for trials.
The directive is the latest postponement amid concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Clerk of the Court offices throughout the state will remain open.
According to the Supreme Court order, the COVID-19 outbreak constitutes good cause to delay criminal jury trials in accordance with the Iowa Code regarding speedy trial rules.
Criminal trials that had not started by Friday, with a jury sworn in, will be postponed until at least April 20. Criminal jury trials already in progress are the only ones that will move until that date.
When they resume, priority will be given to cases where speedy trial has not been waived and the defendant is in custody; second priority will be given to criminal trials where speedy trial has not been waived and the defendant is not in custody; third for cases where speedy trial has been waived and the defendant is in custody.
Scott County Attorney Michael Walton said Saturday his office will adjust their trial schedules accordingly.
Written guilty pleas in felony cases can be made in the same manner as in misdemeanor cases, and sentencing hearings may be done via videoconference if the other party consents.
For proceedings through April 20 where the defendant’s physical appearance is required, other than trial or sentencing, the defendant may execute a waiver of appearance with the consent of the district court. Also, through April 20, a defendant may waive initial appearance by submitting a written waiver that provides all the information the defendant is entitled to receive at the appearance.
Civil jury trials that had not started Friday will be rescheduled for May 4 and later. Civil non-jury trials and other civil hearings may proceed as scheduled.
“We are very concerned about balancing the need to keep our courthouses open with the safety of our jurors and everyone who uses Iowa courthouses,” Chief Justice Susan Christensen said. “We have heard concerns from judges, attorneys, and jurors about court procedures that require large groups of people to gather in the courthouse or a courtroom, so we completed a comprehensive review of what other states have done in response to coronavirus/COVID-19. The procedures in this order keep Iowa courts open to the fullest possible extent while protecting the public and our employees by giving judges the tools and flexibility that they need.”