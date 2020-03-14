Iowa Supreme Court suspends jury trials

The Iowa Supreme Court on Saturday issued an order suspending all criminal jury trials until April 20 and all civil jury trials until May 4, excepting juries that have already been sworn in for trials.

The directive is the latest postponement amid concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Clerk of the Court offices throughout the state will remain open.

According to the Supreme Court order, the COVID-19 outbreak constitutes good cause to delay criminal jury trials in accordance with the Iowa Code regarding speedy trial rules.

Criminal trials that had not started by Friday, with a jury sworn in, will be postponed until at least April 20. Criminal jury trials already in progress are the only ones that will move until that date.

When they resume, priority will be given to cases where speedy trial has not been waived and the defendant is in custody; second priority will be given to criminal trials where speedy trial has not been waived and the defendant is not in custody; third for cases where speedy trial has been waived and the defendant is in custody.

Scott County Attorney Michael Walton said Saturday his office will adjust their trial schedules accordingly.