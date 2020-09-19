Iowa to open at Purdue; Illini at Wisconsin

A Black Friday comeback could be part of the upcoming football season for Iowa and Nebraska.
The Big Ten unveiled the latest version of its 2020 schedule on Saturday and it gives the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers a chance to continue their recent tradition of playing on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
The teams have met annually on Black Friday since Nebraska entered the Big Ten in 2011, but that was initially scheduled to change for 2020 and 2021 because of changes made to the schedule that had Iowa completing its schedule against Wisconsin and Nebraska finishing with Minnesota.
That will still be case but the delayed start to the season created by the COVID-19 pandemic has positioned the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers to play during the sixth week of the eight-game regular season.
That happens to be on the weekend of Nov. 27-28 - Thanksgiving weekend - and while the Big Ten will announce choices for an expanded group of Friday games at a later date both Iowa and Nebraska have previously expressed interest in taking the field at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday this season.
Nebraska director of athletics Bill Moos told the Lincoln Journal-Star last week that the Cornhuskers want to play on the day after Thanksgiving this year and that his hope was that Iowa would remain the opponent.
Gary Barta, the director of athletics at Iowa, has said his preference was for the Hawkeyes to play on the day after Thanksgiving as well, an idea Wisconsin never bought into.
"I like the idea of playing in that Friday slot and I like the idea of playing in that Friday slot against a rival opponent," Barta said. "It builds consistency and tradition."
In the schedule announced Saturday, Iowa will open the season on the weekend of Oct. 24 at Purdue before hosting Northwestern and Michigan State on Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, respectively.
Road trips to Minnesota on Nov. 14 and Penn State follow on Nov. 21 before the match-up with the Cornhuskers.
Iowa concludes its regular season with a game at Illinois on Dec. 5 before hosting Wisconsin on Dec. 12.
The Hawkeyes will then face an undetermined Big Ten opponent on Dec. 19, part of what is being billed as Big Ten Champions Week and will pair teams against a team which finishes in the same spot in the standings in the league's other division.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said during a video conference Thursday that setting the schedule would be the next step in preparations that will take place over the next five weeks.
"We're going to look at the timeframe and be as smart as we can and do the best we can to get our players ready to play but not put them at risk," Ferentz said.
"We might not go as hard as we would in an August camp. We won't have the flexibility of having all day long available to us so it will be a different preseason."
When play does begin, no fans will be allowed to attend games beyond the parents of players.
Starting times, and in the case of games being shifted to a Friday or other day of the week, as well as television plans will be announced at a later date.
While the direction of Iowa's season will likely be shaped by the outcome of games at Minnesota and Penn State in mid-November, Illinois' tests begin with an Oct. 24 opener at Wisconsin and include consecutive home games against Ohio State and Iowa on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, respectively.
The match-up with the Buckeyes follows consecutive road trips to Rutgers on Nov. 14 and Nebraska on Nov. 21.
The Fighting Illini host Purdue on Oct. 31 and Minnesota on Nov. 7 and will conclude the regular season at Northwestern on Dec. 12.
Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman said the playing the entire nine-game schedule as planned will be dependent on teams avoiding issues with the coronavirus.
"Because of the late start, there is not a lot of wiggle room," Whitman said. "You will see more cancelations than rescheduling if teams are unable to play."
The schedule announced Saturday maintains Illinois' traditional match-up with Northwestern to end the regular season and restores another season-ending tradition that was originally scheduled to change this year. Ohio State and Michigan will conclude the season against each other on Dec. 12.
