Iowa transportation director resigns at governor's request
  • Updated
Iowa DOT Director Mark Lowe speaks with staff from the Quad City Times about construction issues related to the new Interstate 74 bridge on Tuesday in Davenport.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER,

DES MOINES (AP) — The director of the Iowa Department of Transportation said Friday he is leaving his job next month after Gov. Kim Reynolds asked him to resign.

Mark Lowe released a resignation letter in which he voiced appreciation to the governor for appointing him to the job and his regard for the department’s workers. Lowe, a lawyer who was appointed to the post by Reynolds in May 2017, didn't say why he was asked to leave.

Reynolds' spokesman Pat Garrett said in a statement that Reynolds "has decided to seek a change in leadership as she continues to build her administration.”

Lowe became general counsel for the Iowa DOT in 2008 before becoming director of the motor vehicle division for seven years and then interim director.

Lowe's resignation is effective Jan. 10.

Breaking News