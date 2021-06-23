Iowa unemployment rate increased in May to 3.9%

Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by 0.1%, or by 1,300, in May 2021.

Despite the state’s unemployment rate increasing slightly from 3.8% to 3.9% in May, the labor force participation rate increased from 66.1% in April to 66.4% in May.

Although Iowa has differing statistics, the overall employment trend was positive, with 6,300 new citizens entering the workforce and an additional 5,000 Iowans working. The uptick in unemployment doesn’t negate the positive employment trend, Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development said in a news release.

Specifically, Iowa’s non-farm employment increased with 800 additional jobs being added since April. There weren't significant changes in the private industries this month. Goods-producing industries had mixed hiring rates being offset by a decline in construction and natural resource harvesting. Government job employment rates are continuing to increase.

Nondurable goods and trade and transportation jobs have decreased employment throughout the past month due to loss from retail trade. Construction was another major employment loss by losing 800 jobs.

The total number of initial unemployment claims decreased by 7,816 in May from April. The total number of unemployment recipients decreased by 32% since last month, with the total amount paid to claimants decreasing from $38.2 million to $28.3 million.

