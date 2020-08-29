 Skip to main content
Iowa Utilities Board sets hearings about Iowa-American Water rates-hike request
022320-qc-nws-progressLighton-002

Davenport West High STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Boosters will receive $2,000 for the Clean Water for Kenya Initiative & Local Water Education project. In this photo from February, Josh Lighton, supervisor of water quality and environmental compliance at Iowa American Water's East River Drive Station in Davenport, looks at water samples supplied by West students working on the project.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

Iowa-American Water Company has filed an application with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) seeking an increase in its water-utility rates and charges.

Iowa-American provides water service to about 216,000 people in Clinton, Davenport, Dixon, Blue Grass, Bettendorf, LeClaire, Riverdale, Panorama Park, and surrounding parts of Scott County. 

The IUB has scheduled three customer-comment hearings for Iowa-American customers to express views about the upcoming rate case and the quality of service provided by Iowa-American.

Hearings will be held in Clinton and Davenport with the final hearing to be held virtually. 

For more information, go to iub.iowa.gov.

Hearings will be held:

  • Clinton – 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive.
  • Davenport – 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21, The RiverCenter (south building, Great Hall) 136 E. Third St.
  • Virtual only – 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Information will be available closer to the event date at iub.iowa.gov.

For COVID-19 safety reasons, the IUB requires attendees at in-person customer comment hearings to maintain six-foot social distancing with anyone outside their immediate family and wear face coverings or face shields. Masks, disinfectants, and gloves will be available.

In addition, the IUB website will provide updates and any modifications to the hearing schedule.

Comments made during a public hearing become part of the permanent case record. The IUB also accepts written comments, with the most effective comments making specific points supporting or objecting to the rate request.

Customers may provide comments using the IUB electronic comment form, by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov, or by mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Docket No. RPU-2020-0001, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319-0069.

To review the documents in the rate case, click this link RPU-2020-0001 to go to the IUB’s Electronic Filing System. For assistance with electronic filing of comments, go to  https://iub.iowa.gov/how-to-make-filing or call the EFS Help Desk at 515-725-7337.

