Iowa Utilities Board sets hearings about Iowa-American Water rates-hike request

Iowa-American Water Company has filed an application with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) seeking an increase in its water-utility rates and charges.

Iowa-American provides water service to about 216,000 people in Clinton, Davenport, Dixon, Blue Grass, Bettendorf, LeClaire, Riverdale, Panorama Park, and surrounding parts of Scott County.

The IUB has scheduled three customer-comment hearings for Iowa-American customers to express views about the upcoming rate case and the quality of service provided by Iowa-American.

Hearings will be held in Clinton and Davenport with the final hearing to be held virtually.

For more information, go to iub.iowa.gov.

Hearings will be held:

Clinton – 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive.

Davenport – 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21, The RiverCenter (south building, Great Hall) 136 E. Third St.

– 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21, The RiverCenter (south building, Great Hall) 136 E. Third St. Virtual only – 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Information will be available closer to the event date at iub.iowa.gov.