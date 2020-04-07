Iowa vs. Illinois: The fight is the same...Beat the coronavirus

"Think of the United States like a big jet plane and Illinois is sitting one row in front of the smoking section, Iowa,'' Pritzker said during his Sunday press briefing.

"I get it,'' said Rock Island's James Reed, who owns a Rock Island-based pallet company. "There is no sheltering policy in Iowa, and it's something we see firsthand because we bump up against Iowa. We see people out, doing whatever they want and need to get done, while we are over here, shut down, with nowhere to go and nothing to do. It's a real issue, and tensions are high.''

On Monday, Reynolds signed a proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration and ordering additional closures and relaxing additional regulations to support the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19. But she did not add a shelter-at-home order.

"It's not going to change much,'' Davenport's Dave Williams said of added closures in Iowa. Williams and friend Gloria Stock were breaking for coffee after a morning walk through Davenport's Vander Veer Park.

"There is no shelter rule, and that means something for Iowa,'' Williams said, gaining a nod of approval from Stock. "Look at the number of coronavirus cases in Scott County, and we have had one death. Now look at the number of cases statewide.