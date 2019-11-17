Environmental writer Doug Peacock will speak Feb. 29 at the 2nd annual Oberholtzer Awards at The Bend Event Center, East Moline. The event is a fundraiser for Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport, and recognizes people who have made significant contributions to conservaiton.

If you've ever been to Bettendorf's Pigeon Creek Park, fronting the Mississippi River east o…

If you go

Meetings will be 6:30-8 p.m.:

• Wednesday, Dec. 4, for residents of Scott and Muscatine counties in the Environmental Learning Center at Discovery Park, 3300 Cedar St., Muscatine.

• Tuesday, Nov. 19, for residents of Clinton, Cedar and Jackson counties at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa.

• Wednesday, Nov. 20, for residents of Louisa County at Star’s Cave Nature Center, 11627 Star's Cave Road, Burlington.