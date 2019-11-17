Meetings will be held in the Quad-City region in November and December to gather opinions from people on what kinds of projects they would like to see funded by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources' Resource Enhancement and Protection Program, or REAP. Meetings will be 6:30-8 p.m.:
• Wednesday, Dec. 4, for residents of Scott and Muscatine counties at the Environmental Learning Center in Discovery Park, 3300 Cedar St., Muscatine.
• Tuesday, Nov. 19, for residents of Clinton, Cedar and Jackson counties at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa.
• Wednesday, Nov. 20, for residents of Louisa County at Star’s Cave Nature Center, 11627 Star's Cave Road, Burlington.
Meetings typically last about 90 minutes.
Since 1989, the Iowa Legislature has allocated an average of $10.4 million per year to the program, which distributes the money throughout the state in the form of grants. The goal is to promote outdoor recreation, soil and water enhancement, historical resources and land management.
The first $350,000 goes to conservation education. After that, certain percentages go in the form of grants to land management (state parks), cities, counties, soil and water conservation districts, open space, historical resources, roadside vegetation and administration, Tammie Krausman, REAP coordinator, explained.
Each year, the requests for city and county grants exceed the amount available by two or three times, she said. Since the program debuted in 1989, more than $360 million has been awarded to more than 15,000 projects.
Many Quad-City entities have been the beneficiaries of REAP grants through the years: riverfront trails, Crow Creek and Pigeon Creek parks in Bettendorf and Nahant Marsh Education Center, Sunderbruch Park, and the German American Heritage Center and the Putnam Museum in Davenport, according to Quad-City Times archives.
The reason for the meetings is for program administrators to get an idea of how the public wants it to spend their money, Krausman said.
The meetings also give them a feel for which programs are working well and which ones are not, whether there should be changes and whether a particularly successful program might be replicated elsewhere in the state.
"It's the Iowan thing to do," Krausman said of the meetings. "To get all of us together and talk. A lot of what we do touches people's daily life and we want to know how to build on that, what programs are most efficient and that do the most good.
Money for the program comes from gaming revenues, not the general fund, so conservation projects are not in competition with school funding, for example, Krausman said.