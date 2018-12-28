Ahead of the 2019 Quad Cities Leadership Conference in March, Iowa Women Lead Change (IWLC) will host a screening of “Molly’s Game” Thursday at Putnam Museum and Science Center.
Molly Bloom, author of “Molly’s Game” and the main character of the movie, is a keynote speakers at the conference on March 7, in Bettendorf.
Screening tickets cost $45, and proceeds benefit the IWLC Scholarship Fund, which allows students and professionals to attend the conference free of charge.
For an additional $9, movie screening attendees can view the Putnam’s literary heroines exhibit from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. A cash bar and “heavy” hors d’oeuvres begin at 6 p.m., and the movie screening starts at 7 p.m. with a special video message from Molly Bloom.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at preview.tinyurl.com/IWLCmovie.