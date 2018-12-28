Try 1 month for 99¢
IWLC - Iowa Women Lead Change Quad-Cities logo
Jennifer DeWitt jdewitt@qctimes.com

Ahead of the 2019 Quad Cities Leadership Conference in March, Iowa Women Lead Change (IWLC) will host a screening of “Molly’s Game” Thursday at Putnam Museum and Science Center.

Molly Bloom, author of “Molly’s Game” and the main character of the movie, is a keynote speakers at the conference on March 7, in Bettendorf.

Screening tickets cost $45, and proceeds benefit the IWLC Scholarship Fund, which allows students and professionals to attend the conference free of charge.

For an additional $9, movie screening attendees can view the Putnam’s literary heroines exhibit from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. A cash bar and “heavy” hors d’oeuvres begin at 6 p.m., and the movie screening starts at 7 p.m. with a special video message from Molly Bloom.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at preview.tinyurl.com/IWLCmovie.

