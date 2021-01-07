Iowa Workforce Development initial jobless claims up over previous week

DES MOINES — The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa, filed between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2, was 8,236, an increase of 1,095 from last week’s adjusted numbers.

There were 7,628 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 608 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 43,901, an increase of 5,878 from the previous week.

For the week ending Jan. 2, nearly 68.6% of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related, which is a decrease from 70.6% the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number to 7,141 (a decrease of 320) and continuing claims to 38,023 (a decrease of 698 for a total decrease of 1,018 overall). Iowa Workforce Development relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.

IowaWORKS Centers are not providing in-person services. Customers are encouraged to log onto IowaWORKS.gov or the mobile application to continue their work search activities