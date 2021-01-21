Iowa Workforce Development reports decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims

DES MOINES — The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa, filed between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16 was 6,785, a decrease of 581 from last week’s adjusted numbers.

There were 6,115 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 670 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 46,694, a decrease of 1,859 from the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number to 7,366 (a decrease of 272) and continuing claims to 48,553 (a decrease of 898 for a total decrease of 1,170 overall). Iowa Workforce Development relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.

IowaWORKS Centers are not providing in-person services. Customers are encouraged to log onto IowaWORKS.gov or the mobile application to continue their work search activities. Further assistance can also be received by visiting the website or calling customer service.