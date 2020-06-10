Iowans report triple threat from utility scammers

"Anytime you receive a suspicious call or text from someone threatening to shut off your service, remember the word TIP, which stands for threat, immediacy and payment,” Mike Gehringer, MidAmerican Energy vice president of customer operations, said. "Each of these scams threatens to cut off your service, demands you to act immediately and pressures you to pay over the phone."

MidAmerican Energy offers this advice to their customers:

• MidAmerican initially reaches out to customers with past-due balances by mail — not first by phone. They always give customers plenty of notice about payment issues.

• MidAmerican already has account information for existing customers. They may ask a customer to verify certain information, but not to provide it. Imposters ask for personal or other financial information and may try to trick you into providing it. Don’t give it out to a caller you don’t know.