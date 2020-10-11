Iowa's U.S. Sen. Ernst brings her motorcycle ride across Iowa to Davenport

Iowa's U.S. Senator Joni Ernst stopped in Davenport Sunday afternoon after riding her motorcycle across the state over the weekend.
The campaign stop in Davenport marked the end of her two-day Joni’s Ride Across Iowa and she addressed a few dozen Iowans gathered outside of the Scott County Republican headquarters.
Ernst said Republicans are “fighting for the direction of our country” and that national Democratic leaders, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Ernst’s opponent, Theresa Greenfield, are “trying to push us on that path to the left.”
The Republican legislator spoke on a variety of topics while standing in the flatbed of a truck Sunday, but focused on how she will continue to fight for Iowa in Washington, D.C. There were occasional horns honking from the street and chants from a group of Greenfield supporters in the parking lot.
“A nice little protest,” Ernst said at one point, to cheers from her supporters.
She called for supporters to cast their vote for her to continue to have a “red line in the sand in the U.S. Senate” as “we are going to elect Republicans up and down the ticket because this is a country worth fighting for.”
Ticket sales from the two-day Joni’s Ride Across Iowa will go to support the Puppy Jake Foundation, an organization that donates a service animal to a veteran in need, and to the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation’s Derecho Disaster Recovery Fund.
There were 80 motorcycles accompanying Ernst at her stop in Cedar Rapids Sunday, many of which continued to Davenport, according to Ernst’s staff.
Ray Harre, a vice chairman of the Scott County Republican Party, said Sunday's event was among events like debate watch parties at the office, 4711 N. Brady St., as the Nov. 3 election approaches.
"They are really fun. We try to practice social distancing and mask" usage is encouraged, he said Sunday while wearing a face covering.
Sunday was another day of clear, dry conditions for harvest on Iowa's farms. Ernst said some areas are seeing decent yields despite drought conditions and losses from the Aug. 10 derecho. Ernst said she was among a group of legislators who successfully lobbied to allow E-15 blended ethanol to run through a gas pump designated for E-10.
“We also have an infrastructure grant availability so dollars that can be used to modify infrastructure to deliver higher blends of ethanol again for those retailers not just here in the Midwest, but all across the United States,” she said.
“Great news for corn farmers, our producers and processors and hopefully we’ll continue to see great news on that front.”
Ernst is set to return to the nation's capital as the Senate Judiciary Committee begins confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett Monday. Ernst sits on the committee. She will miss President Donald Trump's campaign stop Des Moines on Wednesday.
Ernst told reporters Saturday members of the committee should be tested for the coronavirus before the hearings begin. Two, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Ernst also said if it’s true that Trump is negative for the coronavirus — the president maintains that, but no test results have been released — that “there’s no reason he shouldn’t be out and about. We would just advise everybody, make sure that you are following the proper cautions whenever you do attend events like this. Make sure you’re wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer and so forth.”
