The Davenport IowaWorks office will relocate Thursday to 1801 E. Kimberly Road, Suite A.
IowaWorks, now at 902 W. Kimberly Road, will expand its services and provide more training opportunities for customers at its new location, according to a news release. “IowaWorks is a one-stop center that connects Iowans with employment and education resources,” IowaWorks Division Administrator Michael Witt said in the release.
Witt said IowaWorks offices will be located with its partners, which include Job Corps, Senior Community Service Employment Programs providers, and Title 1 Training providers from Eastern Iowa Community College.
The relocation also helps IowaWorks carry out key responsibilities set by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which streamlines employment resources and makes workforce services more accessible, he said.
Additionally, the new location is accessible to bus routes and offers more classroom space for training programs. The IowaWorks office will close at noon Wednesday because of the relocation.
For more information, call IowaWorks Davenport office at 563-445-3200.